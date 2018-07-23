Mike'l Severe and "The Bottom Line" crew are in Chicago for Big Ten media days.
Check out the videos below to see comments from Husker players attending the event, including Mick Stoltenberg, Stanley Morgan and Jerald Foster.
Watch the videos below for highlights from the show, and listen to TBL live from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, plus like the show on Facebook and follow it on Twitter.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.