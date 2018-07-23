There were two moments when Scott Frost was at Oregon where there were opportunities for him to return to Nebraska. One, when the head coaching job was open in 2014, is well-known.
But Frost said Monday at Big Ten media days he and Bo Pelini talked in 2011 about returning to NU’s staff as an assistant. Pelini coached Frost in the NFL.
“I knew Bo a long time,” Frost said. “He had a coordinator job — I’m trying to remember all the details — but I think he was going to give it to somebody on staff and he wanted me to be a “co” (offensive coordinator). That didn’t make any sense to me — to leave the situation I was at. We just had a great discussion about it. I was rooting for him, he was rooting for me.”
Frost said he didn’t know if he had taken the job if Pelini hadn’t given play-calling duties to Tim Beck, who is now at Texas.
Weight lifting and walk-ons
Yes, Nebraska did squats of some kind in weight training during the Mike Riley era. Frost confirmed that Monday. NU did some front squats.
Husker players just didn’t lift the way Frost — and his head strength coach, Zach Duval — want players to. So they weren’t lifting much weight, Frost said, and players were out of shape.
“I didn’t see the passion and the unity,” Frost said. “And the walk-on program was killed.”
Frost, without naming Riley and Bill Callahan by name, was clearly describing their tenures when he said Nebraska “took right turns at Albuquerque” and “the results haven’t been good.”
Frost said he wants “four or five” walk-on classes like the one he added in 2018. It won’t be easy, though, to grow the walk-on program to the way Tom Osborne had it because of Title IX implications. NU may have to add women’s athletes in a few sports to grow the football roster.
As it stands, the main locker room and meeting rooms aren’t big enough to accommodate the entire roster. So Frost is reintroducing the freshman locker room to some degree.
“When I was in college, we had a freshman locker room and a varsity locker room, and it meant a lot when you came up there,” Frost said. “That was part of the discussion. ... Nebraska football players in general can be entitled sometimes because of all the things you get for being a Nebraska football player. I don’t think it’s healthy just to have things handed to you. I think it makes it better if you have to earn those things.”
Frost said, when he returned as a player to NU in 1995, he immediately had a spot in the varsity locker room.
“Probably wasn’t a good decision,” Frost quipped. “But that’s where I was.”
New redshirt rule means every Husker may play
The Huskers have plenty of newcomers in 2018. Freshmen. Junior college transfers. Regular transfers.
If Frost has his way, they will all “get their feet wet” in at least one game thanks to a new NCAA rule that allows any player to participate in up to four games without losing their eligibility.
“I think this is a good rule,” Frost said. “I think four games is the right amount. We’ve got a plan for it. Any kid that’s a freshman or a newcomer in the program that we think is ready to play, we’re going to play them because we need the depth and the help this year.
“If they’re not obviously going to play and use the year, we’re going to try and space them out and use different kids at different periods to help on special teams and get their feet wet. And we have a basic plan for that.”
Frost said it would be “ideal” if every newcomer and freshman played at least one play this season. It’s more likely to come in home games, though, because of the Big Ten travel limit roster.
“We’re not going to bring a guy to an away game to cover a kickoff or play five snaps,” Frost said. He added NU will need help and depth this season, though.
Quick hits
» Cole Conrad will play center, Frost said, but all interior linemen need to know each other’s positions. Conrad missed spring with injuries, so Frost said Conrad will have to get “up to speed.”
» Frost said he respects Oklahoma and Clemson’s offenses as teams that blend power football and up-tempo schemes.
“We watch some of those schools and see what they’re doing,” Frost said. “We’re going to stick to what we do. I think there’s got to be a balance between being spread but also being physical.”
» Frost said he has decided on 104 of the 110 players that will report to training camp Aug. 2. He’s still trying to figure out the last spots, two of which will be held for running back Maurice Washington and wide receiver Dominick Watt, both of whom have yet to arrive because of academic eligibility issues.
» Frost said running Tre Bryant has looked good this summer and should be ready to go for training camp.
» Frost likes upcoming games against Colorado and Oklahoma and would like going forward for Nebraska’s “big nonconference” game to be old Big Eight and Big 12 foes like Kansas State and Iowa State.
“Teams that our fans used to go to and can drive to and support us,” Frost said. “Colorado’s one of them. It’s nostalgic for our fans.”
