CHICAGO — Phillip Anthony is beaming like a kid who just caught a foul ball. He saw him. He saw Scott Frost again.
“It’s crazy,” Anthony said, leaning against a wall amid the ruckus of the autograph portion of Big Ten media days. “It’s so cool.”
On the fourth floor of the Marriott Downtown on Tuesday morning, all 14 Big Ten coaches sat at tables and managed the line of fans who carried hats, tiny helmets and various other items they hoped to get signed.
Frost sat at a table in the corner of the cramped ballroom. He sat next to Aaron Taylor, Nebraska's 1997 Outland Trophy winner, who is in town to be honored at the Big Ten luncheon Tuesday afternoon. Herbie Husker watched over Frost’s shoulder as he signed Sports Illustrated covers and footballs, even a miniature Central Florida helmet.
“Thanks for coming,” Frost would say with a smile, handing back a hat.
Frost’s line was, by a wide margin, the longest on Tuesday for autographs. It seems the Huskers have quite a following in the Chicago area.
“It’s been a long time sort of wandering around, not doing much,” Anthony said of the Nebraska football program. “And you know, even if (Frost) doesn’t win a national championship it’s still nice to have him back.”
Schneider has been coming to Big Ten media days in Chicago for years. His brother used to be the football media contact for Michigan. Schneider owns season tickets to both Wisconsin and Michigan. But the Nebraska table was the first stop for the duo.
“I think it’s exciting,” Schneider said of the Frost hire at Nebraska. “Certainly it's exciting because you want to have a competitive conference. And Nebraska, obviously, one reason the Big Ten was interested in Nebraska is because they have a great program. And so they’ve been down a little bit, but everyone has their ups and downs.”
Anthony moved out of Nebraska to Wisconsin in 2008. He has remained a Husker fan, though. He’s taken some heat from Gophers and Badgers fans for years, especially during the Riley era.
But now Anthony feels good about his program again. He feels like it’s headed in the right direction with his former college classmate at the helm. He plans on taking good care of the scarlet hat that Frost signed for him on Tuesday. He certainly doesn’t plan on wearing it, hoping it only gets better with age.
Chris Heady covers Husker football and writes general assignment stories about the Nebraska sports world. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.
