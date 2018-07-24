Scott Frost bio

"Frost: A Husker's Journey Home" is the new Scott Frost biography produced by The World-Herald.

The World-Herald has produced a Scott Frost biography "Frost: A Husker's Journey Home." The biography is now available for pre-orders, and you can get your copy at Omaha.com/ScottFrost.

"The Bottom Line" host Mike'l Severe officially announced the biography's release on Monday's show live from Big Ten media days in Chicago. Check out the video at the top of the page for more details.

The book includes freshly reported stories and never-before-seen photos chronicling Frost's entire life. The World-Herald's award-winning sports writers — Lee Barfknecht, Evan Bland, Dirk Chatelain, Chris Heady, Sam McKewon and Tom Shatel — all contributed to the book.

The book will officially be released Aug. 13 — in time for Husker Fan Day — and if you pre-order today, you get your choice of one of our other sports titles for free.

