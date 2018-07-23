Scott Frost addresses hiring of Ron Brown, provides timetable for QB decision

CHICAGO — Nebraska coach Scott Frost took to the podium Monday to kick off Big Ten media days and, with a calm, stern voice, introduced a new Nebraska to the Big Ten.
“When I sit in my office with recruits, the parents all remember Nebraska as Nebraska. A lot of the kids don’t,” Frost said. “It’s our job to change that.
“... People better get us now, because we’re going to keep getting better.”
Frost was the first coach to speak Monday, and his time at the podium was a best-of from what he’s said the past few months. His main theme was the past, and how Nebraska won’t be running away from it anymore.
In terms of getting “back” to its roots, Frost address the recent hires of former Huskers Dave Ellis and Ron Brown.
Ellis was hired as the new director of performance nutrition. Ellis created that department in 1994 and was at Nebraska for more than 15 years, helping bolster the Nebraska strength program. Frost called that hire “key.”
“We had the best strength and conditioning program for years; we were pioneers,” Frost said. “We were 10 or 15 years ahead. We’re now falling behind.”
Frost also addressed the rehiring of Brown. After three years at Liberty University, Brown was brought back to Nebraska as the director of player development, which drew both praise and criticism for Frost and Nebraska.
In March 2012, Brown — Nebraska’s running backs coach at the time — drew ample criticism for his appearance at an Omaha City Council meeting. Brown opposed amendments to the city’s discrimination laws that revolved around LGBTQ rights to file complaints if they felt they’d been discriminated against because of their orientation. Brown used Memorial Stadium — not his home residence — as his address and compared council members to Pontius Pilate. He was rebuked by then-UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman.
On Monday, Frost said Nebraska is trying to hire “the best people” and he’s aware that the ideas that Brown has expressed aren’t shared by everyone. But Frost said, sternly, that there will be no discrimination in the program.
“There will never exist, in my program, any kind of discriminatory talk,” Frost said. “We’re going to have a program open and comfortable for everybody involved in it.”
Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos also addressed the Brown hiring.
“First of all, Ron Brown is a tremendous individual, a wonderful mentor to young men, and I think he made a mistake,” Moos said. “I think he may admit that he made a mistake at a time where he maybe did something that was out of line.”
Some other notable things Frost said:
» Frost wants to name a quarterback, at the very latest, a week before Nebraska’s opening game against Akron. True freshman Adrian Martinez is up to 218 pounds, he said. The same weight Frost played at in 1997.
» No news on roster changes or injuries. Frost did say, though, that Tre Bryant’s status is still up in the air.
“He jumped off the screen immediately when you watch the early games,” Frost said. “He’s progressing really well and we’re really excited about the possibility if he is back. We’re going to have to be cautious with him and make sure we’re not overloading him, but he’s a special player when he’s healthy.”
» Moos said there will be a “combination” of original and new music for the Tunnel Walk.
» Frost said Nebraska is still hoping to add both Dominick Watt and Maurice Washington to its roster. Both players in the 2018 signing class are trying to clear up academic issues to join the team this fall.
» Before even taking the podium, Frost was the talk of the ballroom. Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany welcomed Frost to the Big Ten in his opening statement. The first question Delany received was also about Frost.
“Scott has had an amazing string of successes as a young coach,” Delany said. “He really breathes enthusiasm into the fan base as a proven young coach. He’s familiar with their history, and I think that probably has inspired that fan base.”
