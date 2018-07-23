Scott Frost spent about 15 minutes at the main podium Monday addressing reporters at Big Ten media days.
He covered a lot of ground, discussing what factors led him back to Nebraska, his history of successfully developing quarterbacks, Tom Osborne, expanding the College Football Playoff and a lot more.
Watch the full video below for his entire press conference, click here for ongoing live updates from the day and go to Omaha.com/bigred for complete coverage of Big Ten media days.
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.