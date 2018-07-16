Kelly Hunter wasn’t certain before last season began that the Huskers could win the national championship.
“That was not even a goal for us,” she said. “We wanted to win the Big Ten and reach the final four.”
It’s not that she didn’t have faith, but the team was young. And it was looking to Hunter, a fifth-year senior, for guidance.
The setter didn’t disappoint.
The Huskers achieved those two goals and much more: Hunter helped Nebraska secure its fifth national title and second in three years.
She is this year’s recipient of the Fred Ware Award. Chosen by The World-Herald sports staff, it is awarded annually to the four-year college athlete in the state who made the most significant achievement in sports while representing the best traditions of his or her institution.
The award is named for the person who organized The World-Herald’s sports department and served as sports editor from 1924 to 1942. He later was the paper’s managing editor and a member of its board of directors.
This is the third year in a row that NU volleyball player — or players — has won the award. Kadie and Amber Rolfzen shared the honor in 2016, and Kadie Rolfzen was the sole recipient last year.
Hunter also is the third consecutive winner from Papillion-La Vista South. She and the Rolfzens were part of the Titan teams that went 119-1 over their final three seasons.
Hunter said winning the award is a positive reflection on everyone involved in the Nebraska volleyball program.
“I see this as something I’m getting because of my teammates and my coaches,” she said. “We couldn’t have accomplished what we did without everyone giving 100 percent effort.”
Heading into her senior year, Hunter already had racked up several accolades. Most notable, she helped the Huskers win a national title in 2015, their first in nine years.
But 2017 began on a negative note for Hunter when she was sidelined by an injury. She watched as the Huskers started 0-2, losing to Oregon and Florida.
“We knew going into the season that we’d probably be considered underdogs,” Hunter said. “But we had a lot of talent and it was just going to take some time.”
Coach John Cook agreed.
“We had six new players,” he said. “But I was really happy with the way Kelly took everyone under her wing and made sure everyone was on the same page.”
Cook knew the season would present a challenge without the graduated Rolfzen twins. (A redshirt year pushed Hunter’s graduation back one season.)
“They had always been a trio,” Cook said. “But there was no question this was going to be Kelly’s team in her final year here.”
Hunter had reservations about redshirting at the time but said it was a blessing in disguise.
“That turned out great for me,” she said. “It gave me a chance to develop and work on my game.”
With a healthy Hunter back in the lineup, the Huskers only lost two more matches. The team gained confidence with every victory, something its starting setter never lacked.
“She was the heartbeat of the whole team,” Cook said. “She just had a way of keeping everything loose and fun.”
Athletic success is in Hunter’s genes. Kelly’s father, Jeff, played baseball in the Boston Red Sox organization. Her mother, Lori, was a Husker setter from 1977 to 1980.
Her sister Lindsey played at Missouri from 2002 through 2005 and was member of the U.S. national team.
“I guess I was born to play volleyball,” Kelly said. “I can’t really remember a time when I didn’t play.”
Hunter was 5-foot-10 by eighth grade, when her growing stopped. She had been a hitter, but as other girls grew taller than her in high school, she knew that setter would be her destiny.
“I’ve had to face that height on the other side of the net for some time,” she said. “It’s made me work on my technique when I have the chance to get a kill.”
After winning the Big Ten, the Huskers zeroed in on their final four goal. Nebraska dropped one set in its first four NCAA tournament matches and made the national semifinals with a victory at Kentucky.
With thousands of Husker fans lending their support in Kansas City, Nebraska kept its championship dream alive with a five-set victory over Penn State. Hunter, who had a career-high 23 digs in the match, had the final kill for NU.
Riding that momentum, Nebraska defeated Florida in four sets for the title. Hunter again had a key kill late as she tipped the ball over the Gators’ towering front line and into the back corner of the court.
Two points after Hunter demoralized Florida with that no-look kill, NU had its championship.
“Kelly always played fearless,” Cook said. “When she made that shot late in the match against Florida, my only thought was, ‘Are you kidding me?’ ”
Interviewed after the match, Florida coach Mary Wise said that Hunter was the difference.
“If I were to choose an MVP, it would have been Kelly Hunter,” the coach said. “I think on the biggest stage on the biggest night, she was the best player on the floor.”
Hunter was named co-MVP of the tournament along with Mikaela Foecke. Hunter finished her career 16-1 in the NCAA tourney, the most wins and highest win percentage by a starting NU setter in school history.
The first-team All-American ended her career with 4,125 assists, second all time at Nebraska behind only Fiona Nepo (4,824 from 1995 to 1998).
“I think we were so successful with Kelly as our setter because she kept everyone involved,” Cook said. “Like a great quarterback throwing to every receiver, she made us a very tough team to defend.”
In what was perceived to be a rebuilding year — replacing four seniors and two assistants from the 2016 final four squad — Hunter helped bring another championship trophy back to Nebraska.
It was a long journey for the Papio South grad, who came so far since her freshman year at NU — and her earliest experiences with Cook.
“I was so scared of him back then,” she said. “But getting to know him and understand him over the years has been a really cool experience for me.”
Cook said he’s going to miss Hunter, who will leave next month to play professionally in Turkey.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that Kelly won’t be playing for us anymore,” he said. “She definitely left her mark on our program.”
Even with her NU career over, Hunter is still making her mark. She practiced with the 2018 NU team in spring workouts and recently helped at team camps, perhaps working with the Huskers of the future.
“She’d make a great coach someday,” Cook said. “People respond to what she has to say.”
Hunter, who earned her degree in business/marketing management and is working on an accelerated MBA degree, said she is ready to take the next step in her volleyball career.
“I don’t really know what to expect overseas, but I’m looking forward to it,” she said. “I always like a challenge.”
