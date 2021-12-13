I ended an annual holiday tradition this year — and it felt so freeing

When I pack things back up in January, I’ll go through the new batch of cards and pull a few that really meant a lot to me to add to my growing collection.

Growing up, my family wasn't a Christmas card family. The first holiday card I sent out doubled as a save-the-date for my wedding. The following year, it was an update from the newlyweds, and the next year was delayed to welcome the arrival of our first-born son, Declan. The next year was his first Christmas, and the year after that the holiday card once again pulled double duty wishing all well and introducing our daughter, Mara.

After that, I just got into the habit each November of planning what I was going to write, the photo I wanted to include and confirming mailing addresses on my list. But as the years went on, I realized I love to receive holiday cards, but I was enjoying sending them less and less.

This year, I finally made the tough — but freeing — choice to not send a card. Maybe this is forever, or maybe I just need this year off to come back to the tradition next year.

So consider this my holiday card. To those of you reading this: From my family to yours, I wish you all a very happy, healthy holiday season and a wonderful New Year. With love...