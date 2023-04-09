Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available free with your Omaha Public Library card.

Being in a book club can be rewarding for so many reasons. The experience can provide a great opportunity to try books you may not have selected on your own, discuss them with others, and potentially learn something new in the process.

“OPL Book Clubs provide a unique take on reading groups and give members a sense of community while engaging in conversation about books,” said Book Club Librarian Michelle Carlson.

The Omaha Public Library offers a variety of book club resources. Library staff can help you find a book club to join, select a title for your upcoming meeting, or help you start your own book club.

Omaha Public Library hosts book clubs at most library locations. They typically meet monthly and are facilitated by library staff. Limited copies of the book club selection are available at the host branch. A book club schedule and peek at what each club is reading is available at omahalibrary.org/book-clubs.

If your reading group is struggling to find copies of the same book for all the members, the library can help. Omaha Public Library circulates hundreds of book club bags for all ages. Book club bags may be checked out for up to six weeks and can be reserved online, or by calling or visiting any library branch. Each book club bag includes the following:

Canvas carrying bag

Seven to 12 copies of the book (children’s and young adult bags have approximately 20 books and may also contain a spoken CD or preloaded audiobook and teacher’s literature guide.)

Notebook with discussion questions, author information and other materials

Some kits contain a spoken CD and large-print copy.

These complete sets make it easier for all book club members to conveniently access a copy of the selected title. Book clubs may also take advantage of OPL’s Custom Reading List service to request a list of titles that their book club might enjoy.

Whether you are a book club newbie looking to get started, or have belonged to the same book club for decades, the library has something for everyone.

