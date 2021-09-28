Indigenous People's Day to honor Nebraska's Native tribes

Nebraska will officially observe Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time Oct. 11, and the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs has several events planned to commemorate the day.
In 2020, the Legislature approved a bill by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks establishing the holiday.
At 9:30 a.m., a tribal flag dedication ceremony will take place in the State Capitol. During the ceremony, leadership of each of the four federally recognized Nebraska tribes will be present. The flags of the Omaha, Ponca, Santee Sioux and Winnebago Tribes will be placed in the Warner Chamber for permanent display following an effort by State Sen. Tom Brewer.
"As our state's first Native American State Senator, I was proud to introduce the amendment to the Indigenous People's Day bill adding the placement of the tribal flags in the historic Warner Chamber," Brewer said, in a written statement. "With Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize the history, the culture and the people with a day; however, with the addition of the tribal flags in the state Capitol, we will also add a permanent and year-round recognition of the tribes as sovereign nations within our state."
A public reception in the first floor cafeteria and courtyard will follow the ceremony.
Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native woman in the U.S. to become a physician, will be honored with a sculpture unveiling and dedication at Heritage Plaza on Centennial Mall at 11 a.m.
The sculpture, by artist Benjamin Victor, was commissioned and gifted to the city by Larry Small.
Small said in a written statement that he wants the sculpture to educate viewers and inspire them to learn more about Picotte.
The dedication will include a traditional cedar ceremony and remarks from U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Omaha Tribal Chairman Everett Baxter Jr., University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, Brewer and Pansing Brooks, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Small and Victor.
Immediately after the dedication, the Omaha Tribe will host a short powwow exhibition open to members of all tribes. Then at 1 p.m., a public Nebraska Indigenous Peoples Day reception will be held in the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 332 Centennial Mall South.