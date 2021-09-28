Indigenous People's Day to honor Nebraska's Native tribes

Nebraska will officially observe Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time Oct. 11, and the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs has several events planned to commemorate the day.

In 2020, the Legislature approved a bill by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks establishing the holiday.

At 9:30 a.m., a tribal flag dedication ceremony will take place in the State Capitol. During the ceremony, leadership of each of the four federally recognized Nebraska tribes will be present. The flags of the Omaha, Ponca, Santee Sioux and Winnebago Tribes will be placed in the Warner Chamber for permanent display following an effort by State Sen. Tom Brewer.

"As our state's first Native American State Senator, I was proud to introduce the amendment to the Indigenous People's Day bill adding the placement of the tribal flags in the historic Warner Chamber," Brewer said, in a written statement. "With Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize the history, the culture and the people with a day; however, with the addition of the tribal flags in the state Capitol, we will also add a permanent and year-round recognition of the tribes as sovereign nations within our state."

A public reception in the first floor cafeteria and courtyard will follow the ceremony.