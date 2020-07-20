A DIY homeowner marbled her own kitchen countertops. Here's how to do it yourself.

4. Once the primer is dry, roll on the chalk paint. I used Rust-Oleum and applied three coats — better safe than sorry.

5. Next, paint the veining design. I used Anita’s Acrylic Craft Paint in Pale Gray and Rainy Day Gray, and DecoArt Slate Grey. Look at examples of marbling or veining and practice the painting process on a sheet of paper or an old board. Use a slanted paint brush, dab it into the paint and start making lines with movement. I used a sponge to smooth things out. Don’t be afraid to mess up; you can always paint over your pattern with more chalk paint and start fresh.

6. Apply a clear coat to the countertop to protect the design. A semi-gloss finish is easy to wipe down and clean. I applied three coats of semi-gloss Minwax One Coat Polyurethane. The can says one coat is enough, but I feel the more protection, the better. Roll on the clear coat and use a brush where necessary. Let dry completely.

7. Caulk around your sink to protect the area from water spills. I used DAP waterproof clear caulk.

