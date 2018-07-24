Wanda Longsdorf's granddaughter, Grace, calls it her happy place.
The two-story Benson house is filled with cousins, flowers and quilts. And a very large tomato on the counter.
There's an irresistible above-ground pool in the backyard. A big pink plastic flamingo magically appeared there one morning.
Her husband, Mike, never used to like cats, but two stray kitties have found a home there, too.
Wanda, who had a long career with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, developed a love for gardening in her 40s, and it shows. There's not a weed anywhere.
"That's because I'm retired,'' she says.
Unlike many gardeners who switch to perennials, Wanda has been adding more annuals to break up all the green. That's why she doesn't like fall, she says, because she loses all her babies.
Wanda is also a quilter, and she's painted and hung four small barn quilts to add even more color to the yard.
She's already harvesting tomatoes and cucumbers and pointed out some eggplant and a single white watermelon. It's a constant battle with Japanese beetles, grasshoppers and caterpillars.
"My garden gives me peace of mind,'' the cancer survivor says. "It keeps me busy, and it's my quiet space.''
When it turns cold, you'll find Wanda in her second-floor sewing room with a big window overlooking the garden. She's turned out about 100 quilts with her trusty Bernina machine in the past 13 years. That includes the quilting.
They are all made with love, from a quilt created from her mother's clothing to a grandma’s kitchen quilt for one of her five sisters who loves to cook and is now battling cancer.
Wanda continues to work on a postage stamp quilt. Each square is just 1½ inches, and none are alike. She's become friends with quilters all over the world through a quilting page on Facebook, and women from across the U.S. and as far away as Spain and Australia have sent her squares. She's returned the favor, a few hundred at a time.
Another 800 or so squares and she'll be close to finished with what she hopes is a queen-sized quilt. Maybe.
"There is something to keep me busy every moment of the day,'' she says.
