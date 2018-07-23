If you’ve owned a home long enough, you know that sooner or later unexpected visits from folks far away are bound to happen. Even planned stopovers from relatives, friends or boomerang children are an eventuality.
And therein lies the problem: Is your residence ready to accommodate overnight guests comfortably? If not, it’s time to plan a proper guest room, suggest the pros.
“Having a designated guest room for visitors provides a comfortable space where they can relax and feel like it’s a home away from home,” said Teris Pantazes, co-founder of a handyman referral service based in Baltimore. “When traveling, it can be tiresome. Providing a specific place for a guest to unpack and unwind affords them an opportunity to enjoy something familiar.”
Predesigning and prepping these quarters far in advance can come in handy.
“Guests will feel that they’re not imposing if they have their own room rather than sleeping in an open area space,” said interior designer Francis Toumbakaris .
Bea Pila, author of the book “Sacred Spaces for Inspired Living” (Balboa Press, 2017), said a versatile guest room can pinch-hit when other lifestyle changes throw a curveball, too.
“Someday you may have grandchildren. Or your spouse may snore or get sick. You’ll be glad you have this room when occasions like these arise,” Pila said.
Ideally, a spare room near its own bathroom is the ideal area for temporary tenants.
“Placing your guests in a separate part of the house away from the main bedrooms can help them feel like they have a private space. You want guests to feel as independent as they want to be, while still allowing use of main areas,” said Jeremy Quarles, CEO of Peach and Pine Home, an interior design firm.
But if you don’t have an extra room to wholly designate for lodgers, “you can try combining a space. For instance, you can put a futon bed, pullout sofa bed or traditional Murphy bed in your office, den, TV room or basement,” Pila said.
When planning this space, your goal should be to make it feel cozy and unique yet also have it harmonize with the rest of your house.
“We like to use more neutral colors in guest areas to make our guests feel more peaceful,” Quarles said. “If it’s a bedroom, you can choose window treatments that are private, or patterned if you want to introduce interest into the room without being too bold.”
The bed you select should depend on the size of your room.
“A queen is always nice, but if your space skews smaller, try a daybed or trundle bed,” said Pila.
Other nice touches to consider adding to the space include:
» Bedside table and lamp that can be easily turned off without getting up from bed.
» Desk and accent chair
» Wall-mounted television
» Mirror. “People want to see how they look before they exit the room and go about their day,” Pila said.
» Plentiful towels, linens and blankets. “Lay out ample towels, sheets and blankets. Show it to your guests and let them know it’s there for their comfort,” Pantazes said.
» Luggage rack in the closet or bench at the foot of the bed, “which makes it easier to grab what they need from the suitcase,” Pila said.
» Empty hangers in the closet, “or, if you lack a closet, a coat rack on which you can hang shirts, dresses and other clothing during the duration of their visit,” Toumbakaris said.
» Thoughtful final touches like a water pitcher with glasses, tissues, slippers, robe, toiletries (toothpaste, shampoo, soap, etc.), books and magazines and a printed Wi-Fi password. “There are many small, inexpensive gestures that can make their stay experience so much nicer, like they are lodging at a hotel,” Pila said.
The ultimate goal when designing this room should be creating visitor contentment and convenience.
“Try to think of everything to make them feel comfortable, welcome and special,” Pantazes said.
