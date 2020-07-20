Designer's 'modern coastal' Elkhorn home includes a $500 dream kitchen

“I wanted to come up with a way that people on a budget, a.k.a. me, could redo their space,” she says. “It literally looks like a brand new kitchen. Everything is new and fresh.”

Before she took on the kitchen, Stacy did a lot of research. She had to understand the project, she says, and not just slap a gallon of any kind of paint on the floor.

“I knew it was going to take a good primer,” she says. “It was like a vinyl. I knew I needed a good product.”

People often ask if she uses Pinterest to source ideas. The mother of two doesn’t have time, she says. She’s too busy with her many projects.

She discovered she had a knack for creating home vignettes and mixing old and new with her booth at Junkstock, a seasonal market of vintage and upcycled wares. Drew is a woodworker and made furniture both to sell and for their home.

So many people asked her about her displays that she started taking on clients. She has been working on her own website, stellamarisdesignstudio.com, where she’s sharing her DIY projects.

For anyone who wants to redecorate on their own, Stacy first recommends creating a mood or design board (you can find templates online) to see how your paint, rugs and fixtures will come together in your space.