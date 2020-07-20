You are the owner of this article.
Designer's 'modern coastal' Elkhorn home includes a $500 dream kitchen
0 comments

Designer's 'modern coastal' Elkhorn home includes a $500 dream kitchen

Stacy Worlie paints everything.

Her kitchen counters, cupboards and floors. Closets and molding. Even paintings that hang in her Elkhorn home.

“To me, painting is the cheapest way to transition your space,” she says.

Some people are scared to tackle a room or a piece of furniture, she says. But Worlie always reminds them that paint is not permanent.

She has learned through trial and error. And there have been a few errors.

“Our last house I painted the basement blue,” she says. “The carpet and walls were both a blue and it (the space) looked like a blueberry. That was a big financial mistake.”

She estimates that she has painted 99% of the surfaces in her four-bedroom, two-story home, giving it a modern coastal feel.

3922-N-208_39A7954.jpg

Stacy loves the cool day bed in daughter Maelyn’s room. “I wanted to make her room something she could transition into,” Stacy says.

Her favorite project by far?

The kitchen.

“I just love that I did it myself,” she says, “that I’ve created this space I’ve been wanting for five years.”

3922-N-208_39A7932.jpg

Stacy and Drew transformed the kitchen themselves for less than $500 by painting the ceiling, cabinets, backsplashes and floors and updating the lighting and cabinet hardware and hinges.

It was the one room that Stacy says she and her husband, Drew, couldn't afford to have redone by a professional. Instead, they transformed the space themselves for less than $500 by painting the ceiling, cabinets, backsplashes and floors and updating the lighting and cabinet hardware and hinges.

“I wanted to come up with a way that people on a budget, a.k.a. me, could redo their space,” she says. “It literally looks like a brand new kitchen. Everything is new and fresh.”

Before she took on the kitchen, Stacy did a lot of research. She had to understand the project, she says, and not just slap a gallon of any kind of paint on the floor.

“I knew it was going to take a good primer,” she says. “It was like a vinyl. I knew I needed a good product.”

People often ask if she uses Pinterest to source ideas. The mother of two doesn’t have time, she says. She’s too busy with her many projects.

She discovered she had a knack for creating home vignettes and mixing old and new with her booth at Junkstock, a seasonal market of vintage and upcycled wares. Drew is a woodworker and made furniture both to sell and for their home.

3922-N-208_39A7949.jpg

The wallpaper in the bathroom was replaced with shiplap, adding texture. Stacy says her kids aren’t fazed by the decorations, most of which are second-hand.

So many people asked her about her displays that she started taking on clients. She has been working on her own website, stellamarisdesignstudio.com, where she’s sharing her DIY projects.

For anyone who wants to redecorate on their own, Stacy first recommends creating a mood or design board (you can find templates online) to see how your paint, rugs and fixtures will come together in your space.

“You will be shocked,” she says. “It saves so much time and money” because you’re not buying piece by piece and seeing how it works by trial and error.

3922-N-208_39A7946.jpg

In the den, the pendants above the sofa are not electrically wired, but operated by remote control. “It’s handy for anyone who doesn’t know how to do electrical,’’ Stacy says. The artwork is another Worlie original.

Although she has tackled the house room by room, Stacy says she’ll never be done. With the help of Drew (sometimes with an eye roll and sometimes not, she says!), she’ll move a piece of furniture or decor from one room to another to give her spaces a new look.

Nothing, she says, stays in the same place for very long. She’s always re-inventing, both for her own home and those of clients.

“I am almost like an addict, I enjoy it so much,” she says. “It’s what God put me on this earth to do.”

Photos: Designer-homeowner paints everything in Elkhorn home

Stacy Worlie estimates that she has painted 99% of the surfaces in her four-bedroom, two-story home.

Drew and Stacy Worlie

How to create faux marble countertops

Stacy Worlie painted her countertops a year ago and says they've held up well. She's only had to do a few touchups. Here's her instructions for marbling your own countertops.

Instructions

Painter's tape

Primer

Paint roller

Paintbrushes, including one with slanted bristles

Chalk paint

Acrylic paint in three similar colors

Sponge

Clear finish

Clear waterproof caulk

1. Clean the countertop area at least twice to make sure it's super clean, then let it dry completely.

2. Tape off the areas where the counter meets anything you don’t want painted. I taped off my stove, sink and one cabinet. I used FrogTape painter's tape for the clean lines it leaves when removed.

3. Roll on your primer. I used B-I-N Ultimate Stain Blocker. Following the directions on the back of the can, I did three coats, because I had a very busy print on my Formica countertops. Paint the corners of the counter with a brush, then use your roller to level the spot so you don't have uneven paint areas.

4. After the primer dries, roll on the chalk paint (I used Rust-Oleum). Apply it the same way you did the primer. I also did three coats of this paint — better safe then sorry.

5. This is the fun part, painting the veining design of marble. I used Anita’s Acrylic Craft Paint in Pale Gray and Rainy Day Gray, and DecoArt Slate Grey. Look at examples of marbling or veining, and try the paint process on a sheet of paper or old board first. Use a slanted paint brush, dab it into the paint and start making lines with movement. I used a sponge to smooth things out. Don’t be afraid to mess up; you can always paint over it with more chalk paint.

6. I covered the counters with three coats of Minwax One Coat Polyurethane semi-gloss clear finish (the can says one coat is enough, but I feel the more protection, the better). Roll it on and use a brush where needed. Allow plenty of drying time. This semi-gloss finish is so easy to wipe down and clean.

7. Caulk around your sink to protect the area from water spills. I used DAP waterproof clear caulk. 

0 comments

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

