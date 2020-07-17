Ducey: A splash of color is just what my porch needed this summer

I spent the winter mulling a way to bring more personality and cheer to my front porch.

I wanted to make people feel happy as they walked by, which is especially important now.

To me, that meant more color. I had already made some lively throw pillows and a lap quilt, so painting my window boxes seemed like the easiest and cheapest next step.

I decided on pink, yellow, purple and mint green. And then had second thoughts on the pink after the paint dried on the first box.

It was so, so pink.

But then I remembered the words of Stacy Worlie of Stella Maris Designs. She’s not afraid to paint anything.

“You can always go back,” she told me.

I wasn’t going to go back to my trim-matching blue just yet. Instead, her advice gave me the courage to experiment. I had some white paint on hand, so I carefully added it to the pink, one dollop at a time. Soon, the eye-popping Pepto-Bismol shade faded to a more acceptable rosy pink hue.

After painting all five window boxes, it was just a matter of adding plants. My favorite part!

Colorful (Easter egg!) window boxes might not be your style, but that’s OK. Two pros have more ideas to brighten your world:

Bryan Frost

Owner-designer, Black Awning

» Rugs aren’t just for inside. Exterior rugs help ground spaces, too. Consider a fun geometric or stripe design to add interest to a traditional entry. The featured look, from Target, cost less than $35.

» Select planters with character. Planters are decor for your exterior space and should reflect your personality.