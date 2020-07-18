Omaha chef and entrepreneur Tim Maides loves cooking homegrown food with a caveman vibe

He’s able to expand his repertoire when he’s tent camping. Friends loved the polenta — corn meal with sausage and caramelized onions — that he made during a trip to Indian Cave State Park near Shubert, Nebraska.

“If you have a fire, it changes the game,” he says. “A lot of vegetables are great. Grill them up with a little salt and pepper and lemon. You are already working with something delicious.”

He enjoys doing popup events for larger crowds, too. For one at Big Muddy Urban Farm, he and some other chefs roasted a suckling pig over a bed of coals. It was a farm dinner, with a spread of homegrown food that was in season and prepared in traditional ways.

Maides never went to culinary school but he picked up a lot of knowledge from his mom and grandmother in Switzerland. His brother, Benjamin, owns Au Courant, and Maides said they cook together often.

He returns every few years to his home country. He also did a stint in Germany with another chef, and he just returned from what he called a world tour a year ago.