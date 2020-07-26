Omaha couple loves 'cottagey' feel of their home

Kelly and Pete Butler’s house gets a lot of attention.

With its blue paint and wood shutters, it stands out from the other houses on their street between Dundee and Benson.

It’s what attracted them, too.

“I loved the color blue,” Kelly said. “I loved the raw wood with it. I always wanted a smaller ranch with a cottagey kind of feel.”

Since buying the house in September, the first-time homeowners have kicked up the curb appeal.

They lightly stained and polyurethaned the shutters and have tackled the landscaping.

“The big portion of the front yard was weeds. In front of the porch was mainly dirt, weeds and pebbles,” Pete said. “We have consumed our quarantine days with transforming our front yard into a sanctuary for bees and butterflies.”

They have plans to cut back on the grass and add many more flowers.

The backyard was overgrown, too. A tree felled by lightning has slowed plans to level the back and create a larger vegetable garden and brick patio. The city divided up some alley space, and the couple said they seem to be constantly picking up concrete, glass and debris.