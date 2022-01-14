Iowa court: Parents have preference in child custody cases

DES MOINES — Parents must be given preference in regaining custody of their children in cases where other people have been caring for the kids through a guardianship, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday.

In a decision involving the case of a single mother and her child's grandparents, the court established that parents have a fundamental right to the care, custody and control of their children. The court declared that in cases in which parents are seeking the return of their children and dissolving of a guardianship, “the juvenile court must start with the rebuttable presumption that the child’s best interests are served by reuniting the minor child with their parent.”

The ruling was prompted by the case of a girl who was born to a 16-year-old woman in May 2009 in Webster City. The girl’s parents married in 2011 and lived with her father’s parents until July 2013, when she and her parents moved into their own home. The marriage failed and the child went back to live with her grandparents with visits from her mother on weekends. In 2014 the mother and grandparents agreed to a temporary guardianship so the child could benefit from the grandparents’ health insurance and could travel with them.