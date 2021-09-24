Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley seeking reelection for 8th term

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, said Friday that he will seek an eighth term in 2022 in a race where he would be the favorite to win reelection.

The 88-year-old, who has been in the Senate for 40 years, said in an announcement posted on Twitter that there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.”

Once proudly bipartisan, Grassley adapted deftly to the new hyperpartisanship of the Trump era. While some of his fellow longtimers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress, Grassley has set out to show he's thriving.

Despite job approval that’s ebbed in the past decade, Grassley faces a nominal primary opponent in state Sen. Jim Carlin. Democrat Abby Finkenauer, a former congresswoman, announced in July that she was running for Grassley’s seat and Democratic farmer Dave Muhlbauer earlier announced a bid.

Recently published results from a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Grassley leads 55% to 37% among likely voters in a matchup between him and Finkenauer, with another 7% not sure who they would vote for in that scenario. The poll of 620 likely voters, conducted Sept. 12- 15, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.