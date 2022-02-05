Iowa GOP tax cut plans raise concerns about long-term impact

“None of that looks at the proposal in a long-term way that actually addresses how we’re going to do this in year five, six or seven rather than just relying on a one-time surplus," she said.

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley defended the proposed tax cuts, pointing to Republican-backed tax reductions in 2018 that he said didn't damage the state economy as some predicted.

“Very rarely have we discussed tax cuts when we have had over $1 billion in the taxpayer relief fund and you have over $1 billion ending balance. You have cash reserves and rainy day accounts full,” he said.

However, some tax policy analysts predict Iowans will eventually pay the price with program cuts or increases in other taxes, such as property taxes.

“Some future legislature will have to face the music. Those kind of revenue cuts to services Iowans are used to and need are not going to be sustainable,” said Peter Fisher, research director for Common Good Iowa, a nonprofit organization that advocates on a range of social issues including fair taxation, racial equity and the environment.