Iowa governor signs measure heightening protest penalties

American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said the law is “clearly an effort to shut down public criticism of abuses by law enforcement.” He said it gives police less accountability by putting into law broad immunity from many state law claims brought in lawsuits by those alleging harm by police.

Reynolds signed the bill in front of about 150 officers from local and state agencies, Iowa Law Enforcement Academy students and lawmakers.

“Like so many Iowans I was raised to be grateful to the heroes who patrol our streets at great personal risk and sacrifice and tragically this fundamental and wholesome part of America’s culture is now under vicious attack,” she said. She told the law enforcement officers that “your governor, your legislature and your state stand behind you.”

Reynolds characterized racial unrest protests which occurred across the country last year after the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer as lawless.

“Last summer when lawless mobs across the country coopted peaceful protests to riot and loot, Iowa experienced its share of unrest. The Back the Blue Act responds by making rioting a felony so if you riot, if you loot if you attack our law officers then you will be punished the fullest extent of the law,” she said.