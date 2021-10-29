Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law
- DAVID PITT Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts discussed Scott Frost, the Huskers' sellout streak, Big Ten referees and more on the radio Tuesday.
- Updated
No. 16 seed Omaha North rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and shocked top-seeded Millard South in a wild Class A playoff opener.
- Updated
JD Spielman, who broke records at Nebraska before transferring to TCU, is retiring from football. The news came Tuesday as Spielman has dealt with multiple injuries wile playing for the Horned Frogs.
- Updated
Whether or not you like Trev Alberts, his institutional knowledge and Husker bloodlines are an invaluable advantage during this tumultuous football season, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
After each game this season, The World-Herald's Sam McKewon will hand out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Purdue game.
- Updated
You can not spin the devastation. On a spirit-shaking, confidence-breaking afternoon, the Scott Frost era crashed. In such a way that almost certainly can’t be salvaged, writes Dirk Chatelain.
- Updated
Allens Home, an almost century-old interior design and high-end furniture store, will close its current 44,000-square-foot store at 7808 L St. and move to another location in Omaha.
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Malachi Coleman's breakout season for Lincoln East has led to attention from colleges like Nebraska. But the adversity he's overcome off the field makes him more than just a special athlete.
- Updated
- 6 min to read
Welcome to Omaha’s Great Grub, a series where we venture out to try some of the best dishes the Omaha area has to offer. Our first edition features five local breakfast burrito options.
- Updated
Omaha Public Schools has announced the principals for two new elementary schools opening in August 2022.