Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.

Reynolds signed the bill a day after the Iowa Legislature passed it in a one-day special session convened to pass the state's redistricting maps. The law becomes effective immediately.

Reynolds has opposed government requirements for masks and vaccines, even though COVID-19 has killed nearly 7,000 people in Iowa and medical science has shown both tools to be effective in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

She said in a statement that “no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Reynolds said she believes the vaccine is the best defense against COVID-19 but has often voiced opposition to mandates.

Also on Friday, 18 states including Iowa and Nebraska filed three separate lawsuits to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.

Iowa remains 23rd in the nation for percentage of its population fully vaccinated at 55.4%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About a third of the state's population still has not received at least one dose of vaccine and most of the state continues to experience a high level of community spread of the virus.