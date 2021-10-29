Iowa Legislature approves second redistricting map

“Iowa’s non-partisan redistricting tradition has been upheld thanks to the overwhelming support of Iowans. Iowans across the state stood up in defense of our democracy, against partisan gerrymandering, and made our voices heard in the legislative process. I am proud of everybody who stood up on this important issue,” said Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said the approval of the second set of maps shows the process worked as the law intended.

“I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.” she said. She did not immediately indicate when she might sign the measure.

The LSA draws maps following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to prevent political influence. The Legislature can only accept or reject the first and second set of maps, but in the third round, legislators can make changes.

In the second plan, Democratic U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks would be pushed into the same congressional district. It also would keep the Democratic counties of Johnson and Linn in separate districts, unlike the previous plan rejected by Republicans.

In the maps approved Thursday, 20 senators would be paired in the same district, compared with 24 in the first plan. In the House, 38 incumbents were drawn into the same districts, the same as in the first plan.