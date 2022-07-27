Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter reopens

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself reopened.

Maquoketa Caves State Park reopened for day use Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. A temporary memorial site is located at the entrance sign near the park's visitor center.

The park had been closed since Friday, when a gunman shot and killed a Cedar Falls couple and their daughter inside their tent at the park's campground. Police later found Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the state park.

Police said Sherwin killed Tyler Schmidt, 42; his wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42; and their daughter, Lula, 6. The couple’s son, 9, Arlo, wasn't injured.