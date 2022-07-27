Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter to reopen

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself is set to reopen.

Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said. A temporary memorial site will be located at the entrance sign near the park's visitor center.

The park has been closed since Friday, when a gunman shot and killed a Cedar Falls couple and their daughter inside their tent at the park's campground. Police later found Anthony Sherwin, 23, of La Vista, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the state park.

Police said Sherwin killed Tyler Schmidt, 42; his wife, Sarah Schmidt, 42; and their daughter, Lula, 6. The couple’s son, 9, Arlo, wasn't injured.