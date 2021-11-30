Iowa stops tracking home county of COVID hospital patients

Iowa has reduced other aspects of its COVID-19 reporting as Gov. Kim Reynolds has said Iowans must move into a recovery phase of the pandemic, learn to live with the virus and get on with their lives. The state stopped daily updates in July, when other states with Republican governors also cut back on data releases.

Iowa has seen increased hospitalizations since early November. It had 623 COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Monday with 146 in intensive care. Among those hospitalized were five unvaccinated children under the age of 11 and another five unvaccinated children between ages 11 and 17.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed all of Iowa’s 99 counties as having a high level of community spread on Tuesday.

Iowa has 56.5% of its population fully vaccinated, ranking the state 24th in the nation.

Iowa has experienced increased cases this month as colder weather set in. The state seven-day moving average is 1,317 cases a day, up from fewer than 1,000 cases a day at the beginning of November.