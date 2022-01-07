Iowa sues Sioux City over wastewater scheme, river pollution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The state of Iowa said Friday that it is suing Sioux City over what it says was the city’s manipulation of wastewater testing results and dangerous pollution of the Missouri River in a scheme that saw the wastewater plant’s former supervisor sentenced to jail.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said in a news release that the lawsuit seeks to stop the city’s wastewater plant from violating wastewater safety levels. It also asks the court to assess a civil penalty of up to $5,000 for each day standards were violated, putting the city at risk of being fined millions of dollars.

The lawsuit says that from 2012 to 2015, the plant increased chlorine levels on days that it tested for E. coli to disinfect wastewater dumped into the river, submitting those results to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to make it appear that the plant was meeting safety requirements. But the plant would significantly lower chlorine levels on non-testing days, endangering people and wildlife with improperly disinfected wastewater sent into the Missouri River, the suit says.