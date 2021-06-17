Iowa to shutter state-run coronavirus Test Iowa in July

DES MOINES (AP) — The state of Iowa is ending its coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has fallen for testing at the state-funded drive-thru and clinic sites.

“Demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased,” Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand said in a statement.

She said Iowa is finalizing plans to provide at-home test kits free to Iowa residents once the state test sites close on July 16 and more details will be released in the coming weeks.

Health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites will continue to offer tests, Ekstrand said.

In recent weeks Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signaled to residents that it’s time to return to normal as virus transmission is low, although the state still posts additional deaths weekly. As of Wednesday, 6,109 people had died. Some people are resistant to getting the the COVID-19 vaccine, and Fort Dodge infectious disease physician Dr. Megan Srinivas said she is concerned that state actions have signaled to Iowans that the pandemic is over.