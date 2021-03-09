Is this Marcus Zegarowski’s final run with the Jays?

But he will have a decision to make after the season.

How he plays this month may ultimately determine what he does.

Since his return from a January hamstring injury, Zegarowski’s averaging 16.7 points per game (on 46.6% shooting). He’s added 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per night, too. He could be in store for a special March.

Why he’d go: It’s the delicate (and unscientific) interpretation of your hype and your NBA draft stock. You turn pro when it’s at its peak. To maximize your earning potential, yes. But also to give yourself the best chance to stick on a NBA roster long enough to prove yourself. Plus, leaving early has become the natural progression for a player of Zegarowski’s caliber. Like, what more do you have to prove about your basketball potential in college? He’ll be 23 this summer. The evaluation from NBA scouts isn’t going to change drastically over one year, even if he were to light it up in 2022 with CU.