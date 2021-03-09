Is this Marcus Zegarowski’s final run with the Jays?

Marcus Zegarowski may not be thinking about his end-of-the-season decision just yet. But many of Creighton’s fans are.
And after Saturday’s performance by Zegarowski in the final regular season home game, it’s not hard to see why any neutral observer might start wondering about the point guard’s future.
He dropped 32. On 10 of 12 shooting. He brutalized big men when they switched on him. He blew by guards and finished inside through contact. He didn’t have an assist in the game — for the first time in two years — but he made numerous passes that shifted the defense just enough for other teammates to capitalize with their own playmaking skills.
Had the arena been full, Zegarowski surely would have been serenated with chants of “one more year!” when he exited the floor for the final time in a blowout, as has become customary for Creighton’s potential pros.
Zegarowski insisted he hasn’t thought about what’s next.
“That’s a conversation for way further down the road,” Zegarowski said Saturday. “My focus right now is to make sure all my teammates, the staff, we’re all on the same page heading into New York.”
Makes sense.
Zegarowski is one of those select individuals who’s capable of narrowing his focus and blocking out thoughts or storylines that might distract him from achieving his goal. He’s a hard-worker and a competitor who cares about the team’s legacy within Creighton history.
But he will have a decision to make after the season.
How he plays this month may ultimately determine what he does.
Since his return from a January hamstring injury, Zegarowski’s averaging 16.7 points per game (on 46.6% shooting). He’s added 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per night, too. He could be in store for a special March.
Why he’d go: It’s the delicate (and unscientific) interpretation of your hype and your NBA draft stock. You turn pro when it’s at its peak. To maximize your earning potential, yes. But also to give yourself the best chance to stick on a NBA roster long enough to prove yourself. Plus, leaving early has become the natural progression for a player of Zegarowski’s caliber. Like, what more do you have to prove about your basketball potential in college? He’ll be 23 this summer. The evaluation from NBA scouts isn’t going to change drastically over one year, even if he were to light it up in 2022 with CU.
Why he’d stay: He loves this place. It’s a basketball-centric atmosphere where a hoops-junkie like Zegarowski can focus on his game. Plus, consider the college-experience factor. There’s nothing like these days of a young man’s life. You can grow and mature without as many real-life consequences that exist in the professional realm. The other thing about Zegarowski is he’s conscious of the program history, and he’s committed to helping the Jays raise the bar. So if they do fall short in March this season, a part of him will want another shot at making history.
We’ll see how it goes.
One thing to remember with Zegarowski is this: He’ll be well-educated on all his options. His parents have been embedded in basketball circles for basically his entire life. And his brother, Michael Carter-Williams, plays for the Orlando Magic.
Whatever decision Zegarowski makes, it’ll be well thought out.
Here’s a look at Creighton’s possible 2021-22 roster (knowing full well there may be more departures after a challenging year):
Point guards: Sophomore Shereef Mitchell, freshman Ryan Nembhard
Combo guards: Freshman TyTy Washington, freshman Rati Andronikashvili
Wings: Senior Alex O’Connell, sophomore Antwann Jones, freshman John Christofilis
Stretch-4s: Freshman Mason Miller, freshman Modestas Kancleris
Big men: Junior Christian Bishop, freshman Ryan Kalkbrenner
*Seniors Mitch Ballock, Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson do technically have one year of eligibility left, if they want to use it. Jacob Epperson does, too, but he announced Saturday that he’s retiring after this year. And obviously, Zegarowski’s status will be up in the air this offseason.
