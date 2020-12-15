'It was a fun run': Nebraska's Collin Miller set to retire (copy)

Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller is calling it a career — as a Husker and as a football player.

The senior captain said Tuesday he will be moving on to the next phase in life after this season, whether that’s coaching or something else. After working through MRIs and CT scans with medical experts, the advice he received was that continuing to play wouldn’t be in the best interest of his long-term health.

“I think I probably won’t be coming back,” Miller said. “I’ll probably hang up the cleats for good, just for health reasons, and just make sure that I’m able to throw a football with my kid down the road or drive my own car down the road or take a shower on my own or feed myself on my own.”

Miller suffered a spinal concussion against Illinois in late November and stayed at a hospital overnight as a precautionary measure. Since then he’s been active in practices and on the sidelines, firing up players and offering in-game insight.

“When the energy is low, he was bringing the energy,” senior safety Marquel Dismuke said. “I love him for that, to just keep going and keep having a love for the sport.”