 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JACK

JACK

JACK

Hi I'm Jack. I'm one cute puppy, and I definitely know it! But don't be fooled by these puppy-dog eyes... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert