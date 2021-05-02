Japan-American partnership builds cyber defense capacity

During the visit, members of the 552nd ACNS MDT composed of cyber operators from a variety of backgrounds, explained the capabilities of a deployable cyber defense weapon system, Cyberspace Vulnerability Assessment/Hunter.

When a cyber-defense mission is tasked, a MDT crew plans and briefs the mission before operating on an AWACS or Control and Reporting Center cyber terrain, just like an aircrew.

“I was able to learn how 552nd ACNS developed their MDT and how their MDT is protecting their mission system from cyber threats,” said Capt. Shumpei Kawano, an exchange officer from Japan working as the Assistant Director of Operations for the 747th Communications Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

“The 747 CS is now transforming from a Communications Squadron to a Cyber Squadron and developing their own MDT, this experience and knowledge will be helpful for us,” Kawano said.

Kawano is a part of the U.S. Air Force Defense Personnel Exchange Program which allows a foreign air forces officer the opportunity to embed. He will be the first exchange officer to attend the U.S. Air Force Cyber Protect and Defend Course at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee. Following graduation he will work as a MDT operator with the 747 CS.