Jays in the NBA: Recapping a busy preseason for former Creighton players

Doug McDermott's officially an NBA veteran now.
The former Creighton star signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs — joining a prolific franchise at a time when it's in rebuild mode. He's there to help provide some leadership. At 29 years old, he's the second-oldest player on the roster.
It doesn't seem like it was that long ago that McDermott was completing his historic Bluejay career and leading CU to a memorable Big East debut.
But it has indeed been seven years. And McDermott's embarking on yet another new chapter.
He's pumped about it, too.
"(San Antonio's) just always been a place I've wanted to play," McDermott told reporters early in training camp. "Not used to being one of the older guys in the room but I'm really excited to take on that role."
McDermott's coming off a 2020-21 season with the Indiana Pacers when he averaged a career-best 13.6 points per game. He scored in double figures in his final 14 games — a stretch that included a 31-point outing (he went 11 of 14 from the field that day).
His game could expand even more. One of the reasons why McDermott said he picked San Antonio was its style of play. He's a 40.7% career 3-point shooter in the NBA, and he could get even more good looks now.
"The way the Spurs have historically moved the ball, that just really fits the game my type of game," McDermott said. "I'm not a guy that's going to really break you down one-on-one. I rely on just playing basketball the right way, having some freedom, cutting, shooting, just playing unselfish basketball. I think I'll fit right in."
McDermott is the only former Creighton basketball player on an NBA roster at the start of the 2021-22 season. The games began Tuesday.
There were several ex-Jays in summer league and in training camps, but McDermott's the only one who'll be suiting up — for now, at least.
Here's an update on all the former CU players who've been in the hunt for a NBA gig:
Kyle Korver: Retired
Currently an assistant coach with the Nets
Anthony Tolliver: Free agent
Ended last season with the Sixers on a 10-day contract
Justin Patton: Hapoel Eilat (Israel)
Averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13 games with the Rockets last season
Khyri Thomas: Waived by Rockets this preseason
A candidate for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers' G League roster. Averaged 16.4 points and 5.0 assists in five games with Houston last season.
Marcus Foster: Signed and waived by Rockets this preseason
Likely set to play for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the G League
Ty-Shon Alexander: Virtus Bologna (Italy)
The Suns waived him this past offseason after he spent his rookie year with the franchise
Marcus Zegarowski: No NBA contract
Drafted by the Nets, who didn't sign him but still retain his rights. Likely set to play for the Long Island Nets in the G League
Mitch Ballock: Waived by the Cavs this preseason
After earning a training camp invite, Ballock appears destined for the Canton Charge G League roster
Damien Jefferson: Signed and waived by the Kings
Likely set to play for the Stockton Kings in the G League
