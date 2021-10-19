Jays in the NBA: Recapping a busy preseason for former Creighton players

Jon Nyatawa talks to Creighton's Arthur Kaluma

Doug McDermott's officially an NBA veteran now.

The former Creighton star signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs — joining a prolific franchise at a time when it's in rebuild mode. He's there to help provide some leadership. At 29 years old, he's the second-oldest player on the roster.

It doesn't seem like it was that long ago that McDermott was completing his historic Bluejay career and leading CU to a memorable Big East debut.

But it has indeed been seven years. And McDermott's embarking on yet another new chapter.

He's pumped about it, too.

"(San Antonio's) just always been a place I've wanted to play," McDermott told reporters early in training camp. "Not used to being one of the older guys in the room but I'm really excited to take on that role."

McDermott's coming off a 2020-21 season with the Indiana Pacers when he averaged a career-best 13.6 points per game. He scored in double figures in his final 14 games — a stretch that included a 31-point outing (he went 11 of 14 from the field that day).