John Dorfman on investing: Analysts' most-adored stocks trailed the market - again

So, analysts’ favorites have failed to beat the stocks they most hate, let alone the market average, which has beaten both.

In 23 outings, the Adored brigade has beaten the Despised 12 times, and lost 10 times (there was one tie). The analysts’ darlings have beaten the S&P 500 only seven times out of 23.

I took my tally of analyst recommendations from Zacks Investment Research this year, as I have most years.

And now, let’s have a look at what stocks that analysts love most, and hate most, as 2022 begins.

Adored

Thirty-one analysts rate Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) a “buy,” with not a single “hold” or “sell.” A year ago, Amazon had 32 fans, with no dissents. That didn’t prevent it from drastically underperforming the market. In 2021 it rose only 2.4% while the S&P zipped to a gain of more than 28%.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) has 23 fans among the analysts, with no dissents. The stock performed superbly in 2021, returning more than 52%. My guess is that Microsoft will return 10% to 15% next year. Earnings should rise about 15% but I think investors may want to pay less per dollar of earnings, if prevailing interest rates rise.