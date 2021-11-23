John Dorfman on investing: Five GARP stocks that look like good bets to me

Looking at PerkinElmer’s customer list on its website, I was impressed by its breadth. For example, there were more than 70 companies whose name began with the letter A, including Albemarle, Amherst College, Anheuser-Busch, Archer Daniels Midland, Armed Forces Institute of Pathology and AstraZeneca.

Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corp. PLC (GTES), out of Denver, makes power transmission components such as drive belts and fluid power products such as hoses, tubing and fittings. Of the nine Wall Street analysts who follow it, eight rate it a buy.

Gates has cost-cut its way to prosperity: Its earnings growth has averaged 49% the past five years, even though sales growth has averaged about 1%.

That game can’t be played forever, but my hunch is that Gates can do it for a while longer. The stock sells for 19 times recent earnings but only 11 times estimated forward earnings.

Logitech

A maker of computer peripherals such as keyboards, mice and webcams, Logitech International SA (LOGI) has its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland. Over the past 10 years the stock has returned 1,026%.