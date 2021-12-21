John Dorfman on investing: Peloton leads the market’s parade of losers

Part of Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock decline this year was funny. But the loss of 72% for the year to date (through Nov. 18) was not so humorous.

As shown in the table, Peloton suffered the biggest loss of all stocks with a market value of $5 billion or more.

In the TV show “And Just Like That,” a character called Mr. Big suffered a fatal heart attack after riding one of Peloton’s deluxe exercise bikes. Peloton stock quickly dropped more than 14%.

The company, wisely in my opinion, put out a press release pointing out that the fictional Mr. Big “lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle —including cocktails, cigars and big steaks.” Riding the bike, the company said, “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

About a year ago, when Peloton was one of the best-performing stocks around, I wrote, “I might buy the bike. I would not buy the stock.”

I pointed out that Peloton had yet to show a full year of profits – which is still true. The company posted a couple of quarterly profits, but red ink is flowing again.