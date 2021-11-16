John Dorfman on investing: Quidel and Logitech are candidates for a January Bounce

Punished for their sins, real or imagined, a few hundred stocks are down this year despite a rising market.

Investors now are busily selling these unfortunate stocks, establishing tax losses that can offset their gains elsewhere. In effect, the losers get kicked while they are down. Some have fallen to what I think are bargain levels and might be good buys in December.

Most years, some of the previous year’s laggards experience a January Bounce. Here are five stocks that I think will be good for a bounce and probably decent gains for the full year 2022.

Quidel

Investors seem to think that Quidel Corp. (QDEL), a provider of medical tests, is a flash in the pan. They see that the San Diego, California, company’s earnings jumped in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they expect that tailwind to fade.

But there’s no sign of a fade yet. And even when — let’s all devoutly hope — the pandemic becomes just an unpleasant memory, I believe we will live in a world where more people get more medical tests than they did in the years before 2020.