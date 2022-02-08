John Dorfman on investing: Three stocks that are bucking the downtrend

I think that Buffett’s designated successor, Greg Abel, will do well. He is currently in charge of Berkshire’s operations other than its insurance companies.

First National Alaska

Of the stocks that managed gains in the first five weeks of this year, many were banks. The reason is logical. Interest rates have been rising, and the Federal Reserve has declared its intention to let them rise further.

To understand why this is good for banks, consider an old humorous summary of how banking works: “Borrow at 2, lend at 3, and hit the golf course by 4.”

Suppose you’re a bank. If you borrow $100,000 at 2% and lend the same amount at 3%, you will make about $1,000 a year before expenses.

But if you borrow at 4% and lend at 6%, you make $2,000, or twice as much. Generally, therefore, rising interest rates are good for banks.

One bank that interests me at the moment is First National Bank Alaska (FBAK), whose stock is up about 8% this year through Feb. 4. The company has no debt. The stock seems reasonably priced to me at 14 times earnings and 1.4 times book value (corporate net worth per share).