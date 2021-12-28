John Dorfman on investing: Why I own only two of the sacred seven

There are seven stocks that investors seem to worship. In the parlance of the 1970s, they are one-decision stocks: You are supposed to buy them and never sell them. Call them the Sacred Seven.

The blessed septet are Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, formerly Google), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms Inc. (FB, formerly Facebook), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Tesla Inc. (TSLAJ).

I personally own only two of these seven stocks. I’ll list them in order of my preference.

Alphabet

I’m not completely objective about Alphabet, since my oldest daughter works for the company’s Deep Mind division in London. However, I try to be objective, and I still think Alphabet is a good candidate for the most innovative company on earth.

It owns the ubiquitous Google search engines, the promising self-driving car project Waymo, and the popular video sharing platform YouTube. By price/earnings ratio, it is the second-cheapest of the Sacred Seven, with the stock selling for 28 times recent earnings and 26 times estimated earnings.

Apple