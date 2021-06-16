John Dorfman: These are the stocks I own for my clients

Once a year, I devote this column to a rundown on the stocks I own. Here are the stocks in the model portfolio of Dorfman Value Investments. I own each of them personally and for the majority of my clients.

Infrastructure

Bipartisan cooperation sometimes seems no more real than the tooth fairy, but I believe it can happen on rebuilding the nation’s bridges and tunnels. President Joe Biden proposed spending more than $2 trillion on infrastructure over 10 years. I think Congress will approve something in the area of $1.2 trillion.

As infrastructure plays, we recently bought shares of Nucor Corp. (NUE), the largest steelmaker in the U.S., and Sterling Construction Co. (STRL), a smaller company that builds roads, bridges, airports and light rail.

Materials

When inflation picks up, as it has this year, the stocks of materials producers usually do well. In addition to Nucor, we own Sandfire Resources Ltd. (SFRRF), an Australian copper miner, and SPDR Gold Trust, a vehicle that closely tracks the price of physical gold.

Popular Favorites