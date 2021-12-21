John Rosemond: Living with Children: Use three-strike system with petulant behavior

Q: Whenever — and I most definitely mean every single time — I ask my 6-year-old daughter to do something, she becomes very disrespectful. She stomps her foot, yells at me that I make her do “everything,” mutters disrespectful remarks under her breath (which I usually hear), and so on. If I just allow her to vent, she gets over it fairly quickly and does what I’ve told her to do. She doesn’t act this way toward my husband, and he thinks I should punish her for the disrespect. What do you think?

A: On one hand, you should be grateful that in the final analysis your daughter obeys. On the other, you don’t want to give her the impression that “venting” at instructions from adult authority figures is OK. The general rule of thumb: Bad behavior, ignored, tends to worsen. There’s a chance, in other words, that if you tolerate your daughter’s displays of pique and simply let them run their course, they will eventually escalate into belligerent defiance. That cascade may never happen, but as Benjamin Franklin once wrote, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

A technique I call “Three Strikes, You’re Out!” is an effective approach to impulsive impertinence of the sort you describe. The technique is easy for a 6-year-old to understand and simple to enforce.