Shane Paben wasn't waiting for success when he took the men's basketball coaching job at Chadron State.

"I'll put pressure on myself to be successful (right away)​," Paben said when he was hired in the spring of 2020.

Paben guided Bellevue University to the NAIA Division II tournament 10 times between 2008 and 2019. And if this winter is any indication, Paben has the Eagles are on the right track.

Chadron, after going 10-17 last season, enjoyed its first winning season since 2001-02. The Eagles won 19 times, tying their most wins as a D-II program.

The Eagles will have six of their top nine players back next season.

"It's good to have a core that understands what I want as a coach and what we want as a staff," Paben said. "You want guys who just want to play basketball. You want guys who want to compete and appreciate the opportunity. and that's what made this group special.

"We had such great balance this year. I think we had seven different guys lead us in scoring (in a game) this year. I thought we had a lot of good players that teams couldn't take away just one."

Two of those Eagles are on the All-Midlands D-II men's team.

Josh Robinson averaged 13.9 points and 8.3 rebounds a game and was 18th nationally in field-goal shooting at 59.1%. Teammate Bryce Latimer came on during the second half of the season and averaged 15.2 points. He had 43 points in a win over South Dakota Mines.

"The one who really came on late in the year was Bryce Latmer. He was just crushing it at the end of the season," Paben said.

The honorary captain of the D-II team is Wayne State senior Jordan Janssen, who averaged 19.9 points and 8.1 rebounds a game and scored double figures in 27 of 28 games before being injured late in the season.

Janssen finishes as the Wayne's all-time leader in scoring (2,104 points) and rebounding (1,146).

NAIA/NCAA D-III

This division was filled with players who had outstanding scoring seasons.

There were two teams, Concordia and Peru State, that moved on to play in the national tournament.

Concordia made a return appearance at nationals behind forward Noah Schutte, who averaged 20.1 points and seven rebounds a game. Schutte shot 54.4% from the field and 46.3% from behind the arc — he set a program record with nine 3s in a 38-point, 18-rebound performance in the GPAC quarterfinals against Northwestern.

"We fed off Noah's consistency," Concordia coach Ben Limback said. "He continues to elevate his game."

In 83 career college games, Schutte has 1,157 points and 458 rebounds.​

Peru State put together a 25-8 season with an interim coach and a balanced attack. Six Bobcats averaged between 10 and 16 points. Jibril Harris helped lead the way as he averaged 15.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 55% from the field.

Also on the all-Midlands team are Omaha Westside grad Reggie Thomas, who was the GPAC freshman of the year for Hastings when he averaged 19.3 points and 4.2 assists; Yutan grad Brady Timm, who averaged 20.3 points and three assists for Doane; and Nebraska Wesleyan's Peter Lash, who scored 25 or more points in 10 of his 26 games.

NJCAA

Central Community College (22-11) landed two players on the all-Midlands team as it reached the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

Honorary captain Trey Deveaux, a Norris graduate, was a first-team All-American as he averaged 18.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game.

Teammate Derek Merwick from Elkhorn South was an all-around standout as he averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.2 steals.

Southeast went 23-7 and was led by Luke Williams, who averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds. North Platte's Bruce Carpenter was another top scorer as he averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Collin Storr of Northeast was a force in the paint as he shot 61.9% from the field while averaging 14.5 points and 8.9 rebounds.

MEN

NCAA Division II

G Nate Mohr, Wayne State, 6-2 Sr. 13.5

G Bryce Latimer, Chadron State, 5-10 Jr. 15.2

* F Jordan Janssen, Wayne State, 6-7 Sr. 19.9

F Darrian Nebeker, UNK, 6-6 Sr. 17.0

F Josh Robinson, Chadron State, 6-6 Jr. 13.8

Honorable mention: CSC: Isaiah Wyatt. UNK: Sean Evans. WSC: Jordan Eagins, Cody McCullough.

NAIA/NCAA DIII

G Peter Lash, Nebraska Wesleyan, 6-6 So. 21.3

G Reggie Thomas, Hastings, 6-1 Fr. 19.3

G Brady Timm, Doane, 5-10 So. 20.3

F Jibril Harris, Peru State, 6-8 Sr. 15.1

* F Noah Schutte, Concordia, 6-4 Jr. 20.1

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Paulo Araujo, Vinny Belcaster. Concordia: Brad Bennett, Gage Smith, Tristan Smith. Doane: Alec Oberhauser. Hastings: Karson Ganesbom. Midland: Emanuel Bryson, Jake Orr. Nebraska Wesleyan: Carter Glenn, Walker Andrew. Peru State: Lorenzo Anderson, Man Man Baker, Troy Houghton, Sayvon Traylor, David Wingett. York: Much Biel, Brent Clark. ​

JUCO

G Bruce Carpenter, North Platte, 6-2 So. 19.7

G Derek Merwick, Central, 6-0 So. 12.3​

G Luke Williams, Southeast 6-1 So. 18.3

* F Trey Deveaux, Central, 6-5 So. 18.9

F Collin Storr, Northeast, 6-5 So. 14.5

Honorable mention: Central: Jayden Byabato, PJ Davis, McCook: Simon Akena, Noah Boyed, Martel Evans. North Platte: Ramiah Adedigba. Northeast: Emaniel Alexandre. Southeast: Denim Johnson, Maijhe Wiley. Western Nebraska: Biko Johnson, Carl Thorpe.​​