DOB: 01/30/2019 Weight: 38 lbs We are currently accepting applications to adopt Journey. If you are interested in meeting and... View on PetFinder
Omaha radio personality Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Omaha police have arrested two brothers in connection with Saturday's fatal shooting at the Westroads Mall.
The World-Herald will have complete coverage as the Huskers try to reach the national semifinals. The match is set to start at approximately 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
A man critically wounded was taken to a hospital, where he died. A woman in her 20s suffered a gunshot wound to her leg that was not life-threatening.
A 1970s-era local warehouse has sold for nearly $25 million — a sign that the industrial arm of the real estate market is hot and investors have eyes on the Omaha area, a local commercial real estate broker says.
Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini left Youngstown State in early 2020, but on Tuesday that program was punished by the NCAA for a recruiting violation Pelini committed while he was there.
In a season when you never knew what to prepare for, the last thing you prepare for is the ending. But it came swiftly and sharply for Nebraska’s volleyball team on Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha.
Saturday's open practice featured full pads, lots of drills, and lots of cheers for the group Nebraska coaches haven’t been afraid to praise this spring. The wide receivers.
Senior outside hitter Lexi Sun said she was inspired by how the entire team stepped up to fill the void left by the injured Lauren Stivrins.
Nebraska in recent years hasn't met the expectations projected by ESPN's Football Power Index, and with the toughest 2021 schedule in the Big Ten, the numbers say it could be another tough season.
