Judge: Iowa must pay union $2 million in dues deduction case

DES MOINES — A state court judge has ordered the state of Iowa to pay a labor union representing state workers nearly $2 million in a five-year legal dispute centered on whether the state could continue to deduct union dues from state worker paychecks after a state law change in 2017.

In a decision posted Monday, Judge Paul Scott said the state knew its failure to deduct union dues from worker paychecks would hurt the union financially.

The legal dispute dates back to 2017, when the Iowa Legislature and then Republican Gov. Terry Branstad changed state collective bargaining laws weakening the union’s right to negotiate many conditions of employment and eliminating the requirement to have the state deduct union dues from state paychecks. Some unions representing state employees sued to challenge the new law but it was upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court in 2019.