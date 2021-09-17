Judges reopen Devin Nunes’ defamation lawsuit against journalist over tweet

Lizza, who now works for Politico, declined to comment. An attorney for him did not respond to a request for comment. Nunes’ team and two of his lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Nunes first sued Lizza and his former employer, Hearst, which owns Esquire, in the Northern District of Iowa, claiming that he was defamed by the story suggesting that the farm owned by Nunes’ brother and parents had employed undocumented immigrants. He sought $75 million in damages from the magazine publisher.

Judge C.J. Williams in the Northern District of Iowa dismissed the suit in August 2020, saying that statements Nunes’ lawyers cited did not harm the congressman, were opinions or did not actually concern him. The judge also wrote even if statements in the story were defamatory, Nunes failed to prove that they were made with “actual malice,” which he would need to do as a public figure.

Nunes has previously claimed that posting articles that he claims are defamatory to social media is also defamatory. His legal team has used reporters’ and news organizations’ tweets and follower counts as a means to demonstrate how wide of an audience news stories that he claims defamed him reach.

First Amendment experts and lawyers have questioned the appeals court’s ruling, citing problems for journalists.