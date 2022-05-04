Jury finds 27-year-old Nebraska man guilty of first-degree murder in fiancée's death

WAHOO, Neb. — A jury worked into the night Tuesday before finding a Malmo, Nebraska, man guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of his 27-year-old fiancée at their home as her two children slept.

Kolton Barnes, 27, said that Kayla Matulka attacked him with a knife when he returned home from the bar early on July 15, 2020, and that he was acting in self-defense.

The state alleged that the killing was first-degree murder and said that Barnes kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts that were later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.

"She wanted out and he refused to accept that, and because of that Kayla Matulka is dead," Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Sandra Allen told the Saunders County District Court jury in closing arguments earlier Tuesday.

She said Matulka, who was found naked on the floor with a restraint system attached to one of her wrists, a black eye and purple, finger-shaped bruises on an elbow, was fighting for her life.

"He beat her, he strangled her and he stabbed her," Allen said.

Not once or twice, but 27 times.

"You cannot tell me you aren't thinking about what you are doing," she said. "That is premeditation."

Addressing the jurors, Matt McDonald of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy said the state had to prove to them without hesitation that Barnes wasn't acting in self-defense.

"They have not done that. They haven't even come close," he said. "Based on the evidence, there's a lot more than hesitation about what happened that night."

McDonald said Barnes admitted he tampered with evidence, one of the seven felony charges he faced, but argued that the state overcharged the case, throwing the book at Barnes to see what would stick with the jury.

Barnes was also charged with:

» Two counts of child abuse for leaving Matulka dead with her 6- and 11-year-old children alone to find her.

» A count of animal cruelty and use of a deadly weapon for stabbing his dog to death. (On the stand, Barnes said Matulka had done it.)

» A count alleging the murder was either premeditated or done in the perpetration of a sexual assault or attempted sex assault, despite the pathologist saying there was no evidence of sexual assault.

Sentencing is scheduled for July.