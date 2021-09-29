Kearney group wants to help inmates succeed, leave prison

KEARNEY, Neb. — It’s not government programs that help people in prison, it’s relationships.

That belief is the foundation for an organization that’s taking shape in the Kearney area. The Master Trauma Foundation aims to enlist passionate members of churches to help men and women in prison or rehabilitation to get their lives back together.

“The issue of prison overcrowding has been in the press. What we’re looking at is a way to help people transition out of prison in a successful way. So this is a way of taking the overcrowding problem and bringing some unique solutions to it,” said Suzanne Geist, a state senator from Lincoln who spoke to a group of about 50 individuals gathered in Kearney to learn about forming the Master Trauma Foundation program in Kearney.

Geist serves on the Legislature’s justice system oversight committee that monitors the Department of Corrections and the role of state agencies and their involvement in the justice system. As part of her work, Geist became acquainted with numerous people in the corrections system: administrators, guards and inmates.

The Kearney Hub reports that the people who gathered are looking for ways to undo the harm that befalls Nebraskans in the state’s overcrowded and understaffed prisons.