Kearney High freshman with incurable kidney condition wishes for mask mandate

Neither Isabelle, her parents or her doctors know what COVID-19 might do to her. “Her nephrologists say she could be fine and surprise us, or she could be very sick. We just don’t know,” Jamie said.

Isabelle got a COVID-19 vaccine, but her body may have expelled it with her urine because that vaccine is a type of protein. They don’t know about that, either.

“The teachers have a manual list of who should be wearing a mask, and they have to enforce it. If everyone was wearing a mask instead of just the kids who’ve had or been exposed to COVID, that would be more confidential,” Jamie said.

Isabelle loves to read. She likes arts and crafts. She loves small children and helps out at a friend’s day care. She doesn’t like asking for special help.

But she can’t play sports at school because that could jar her port through which she gets albumen infusions five nights a week. The albumen replaces substances she loses in her urine and makes her feel better.

The entire family wears masks whenever they leave home, “but Isabelle is one of the few wearing a mask around hundreds of people at school. She’s in ninth grade. That’s just hard. She doesn’t want to stand out as different, but she’s different,” her mother said.