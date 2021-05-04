KODA
Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe doesn't give a hoot about being America's oldest living person, but she bristles at the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman suffered six bites on her face and hands, and the man had three bites on his arm, he said. Their dog was undergoing surgery on one of its legs Sunday evening.
Omaha Westside High School students could face consequences for reenacting the arrest and killing of George Floyd inside the school building and then posting a photo to social media.
After watching the Nebraska spring game, Adam Carriker shares his gut reaction to what he saw and learned from the Huskers in a new episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
Eight golf carts valued at more than $50,000 recently were stolen from two public golf courses in Omaha. The thieves likely took them to other states and resold them.
Was Memorial Stadium half-full or half-empty? On a sun-splashed May Day when Husker fans returned to their favorite place, there was room for both healthy skeptics and cautious optimists, writes Tom Shatel.
The 2021 NFL draft was the first time that two Nebraska offensive linemen have been picked in the same draft since 2009 and the second straight year the Huskers have had two selections.
A couple has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against three Papillion police officers regarding a 2019 traffic stop.
Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card to grade Nebraska's performance in all areas during Saturday's spring game.
Combined, Dr. Steve Bailey and Dr. Bill Shiffermiller have amassed more than 80 years worth of experience, almost all in the Methodist Health System.