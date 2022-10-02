 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kwame Dawes: American Life in Poetry

  • 0

There is, of course, no hidden chapter in the “Good Book” that explores sandaled Jesus’ fashion rules, but Cornelius Eady in “Easter Shoes” is being funny and deadly serious. The poem takes him back to childhood, to the pains of conformity and the forced obedience of being “dressed,” “encased” and “pinched” into decency. “Easter Shoes” celebrates the petulant act of creative rebellion that he achieves by scuffing the impractical shoes while maintaining the “mirage” of obedience.

Easter Shoes

In a hidden chapter of the Good Book, Is there a verse that explains Why Jesus cares for fashion, Why my feet must be encased And pinched? When you’re a kid, It’s how someone else dresses you; You won’t grow into these black, shiny Patents, as much as your mother Wants it. On the way to Sunday School, You are a mirage, like the new store shine You scuff, as you obey. Poem copyright ©2022 by Cornelius Eady, “Easter Shoes” from Prairie Schooner Winter, 2019. Poem reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher. Introduction copyright ©2022 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction’s author, Kwame Dawes, is George W. Holmes Professor of English and Glenna Luschei Editor of Prairie Schooner at the University of Nebraska.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 people found dead in Bennington home

2 people found dead in Bennington home

Two people were found dead early Friday in a house in Bennington after Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent there to investigate a possible murder-suicide.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert