Kwame Dawes: American Life in Poetry

There is, of course, no hidden chapter in the “Good Book” that explores sandaled Jesus’ fashion rules, but Cornelius Eady in “Easter Shoes” is being funny and deadly serious. The poem takes him back to childhood, to the pains of conformity and the forced obedience of being “dressed,” “encased” and “pinched” into decency. “Easter Shoes” celebrates the petulant act of creative rebellion that he achieves by scuffing the impractical shoes while maintaining the “mirage” of obedience.

Easter Shoes

In a hidden chapter of the Good Book, Is there a verse that explains Why Jesus cares for fashion, Why my feet must be encased And pinched? When you’re a kid, It’s how someone else dresses you; You won’t grow into these black, shiny Patents, as much as your mother Wants it. On the way to Sunday School, You are a mirage, like the new store shine You scuff, as you obey. Poem copyright ©2022 by Cornelius Eady, “Easter Shoes” from Prairie Schooner Winter, 2019. Poem reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher. Introduction copyright ©2022 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction’s author, Kwame Dawes, is George W. Holmes Professor of English and Glenna Luschei Editor of Prairie Schooner at the University of Nebraska.